Udom’s Security Aide 'Arrested' And Detained By Army After Akpabio's Petition

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2019

Charles Udoh, Commissioner of Information in Akwa Ibom State, says Captain Iniobong Ekong (rtd), the Senior Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, is being held by the Nigerian Army in an unspecified location in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Ekong was allegedly arrested, based on a petition purportedly written by Godswill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“The [Chief of Army Staff] has said that the military had no role to play in the elections. When did it become the duty of the Army to investigate petitions, arrest and detain people?” Udoh queried, while confirming the arrest.

Ekong was said to have been whisked away at midnight by soldiers from the sixth division.

The order for his arrest was said to have come from Major General Jamil Sarham, General Officer Commanding of the sixth division of the Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, DSP Odiko Macdon, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, said he was unaware of the development.

He, however, said the Force would investigate the findings since the Commissioner of Information confirmed it.

