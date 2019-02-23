VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos

A suspected ballot box snatcher identified as Demola, said to be an Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) leader in Lagos State, has been stoned to death.

Demola was escaping with his motorcycle after allegedly overseeing the snatching of ballot boxes in Okota area of Lagos, when he was apprehended and stoned to death, with his motorcycle burnt.

“That’s Demola,” a bystander said at least five times as members of the public came one after the other to pelt him with stones, while he was already weakened and half sprawling on the ground. “That’s Demola on the ground. That’s him.”

Another bystander asked: “Where are the remaining ones?”

As the stoning continued, the first bystander, who did not participate in the stoning but apparently saw Demola commit the evil, kept on talking.

“They’ve stolen the votes. They’ve stolen the votes in Okota. See him lying down. They’ve stolen all the votes,” he said.

“That is Demola there; the head of OPC. He was the one that led them to come and scatter everywhere. He was the one that led them to come and scatter the votes.”

At this point, a female bystander added: “You will die like a thief.”