Buhari Loses Tambuwal’s Polling Unit To Atiku By Just Five Votes

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won at the polling unit of Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State.

But it was a very close contest, as Atiku defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with just five votes.

APC got a ‎total of 439 votes, while PDP got 444 votes.

Tambuwal was an APC member until last year when he dumped the party for the PDP.

He won his governorship election under the flag of APC.

The Governor voted at Unit 011, JNI Nizamiyyah Islamic School in Tambuwal, Tambuwal Local Government Area, at 11:45am on Saturday.

The APC won two of the three voting points for the presidential election in the unit, but PDP won with the total votes.

The governor is also seeking reelection as a candidate of the PDP.