DEVELOPING: Melaye On The Way Out Of Senate As Smart Adeyemi Leads By Over 20,000 Votes

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, is unlikely to return to the legislature from 2019 to 2023, unless an unexpected turnaround of events favours him.

Unofficial results seen by SaharaReporters reveal that Melaye may have lost the election to Smart Adeyemi, who is leading in at least five of the seven local government areas, especially in Lokoja and Koto, by more than 20,000 votes.

However, INEC figures put Dino Melaye as leading in Mopamuro Local Government Area, while the final announcement of the result at the state level is expected to happen at Yagba Federal Constituency later today.

Details later...