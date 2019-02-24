Early Setback... Saraki Loses First Of Four Local Governments To Former Party APC

Senate President Bukola Saraki's bid for re-election to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered a setback, as results confirmed by SaharaReporters show that he has lost in one of four local governments.

Although he won in his polling unit, when the total result for Asa Local Government Area was announced on Sunday, Saraki lost by thousands of votes to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki had dumped the APC to contest for the ticket of the presidency on the PDP platform. He lost the ticket and went on to retain his PDP senatorial ticket.

According to the official result for Kwara Central Senatorial District in Asa Local Government Area, APC secured 15,932, PDP polled 11,252 votes, while SDP got just six votes.

The local government recorded low turnout as while the figure of registered voters stood at 73,425, number of accredited voters was 29,023.