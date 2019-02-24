INEC To Conduct Fresh Elections In Parts Of Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that fresh elections will be conducted in some wards that had issues with card readers in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

However, Mahmoud Isah, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), noted that 90 per cent of issues related to card readers in the state had been resolved.

Speaking to journalists in Gumel Local Government Area of Jigawa State, he said election processes were always fraught with various issues but the difference is how the issues are resolved.

In another development, he said elections would be inconclusive without the results of those units that had card reader issues.