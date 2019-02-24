INEC To Conduct Fresh Elections In Parts Of Jigawa

Mahmoud Isah, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), noted that 90 per cent of issues related to card readers in the state had been resolved.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that fresh elections will be conducted in some wards that had issues with card readers in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

However, Mahmoud Isah, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), noted that 90 per cent of issues related to card readers in the state had been resolved.

Speaking to journalists in Gumel Local Government Area of Jigawa State, he said election processes were always fraught with various issues but the difference is how the issues are resolved.

In another development, he said elections would be inconclusive without the results of those units that had card reader issues.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Boko Haram Prevents Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam From Voting
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Boko Haram Prevents Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam From Voting
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Slim Win! Atiku Beats Buhari At Sanwo-Olu’s Polling Unit By Four Votes
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Wins In Atiku’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari Wins In Adversary Obasanjo's Polling Unit
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman, Bayelsa Govt House Photographer Killed By 'Men In Military Uniform'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad