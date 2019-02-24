JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government

President Mohammadu Buhari has won majority of the presidential votes cast in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State, where Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State, who enjoys cult following among the people, hails from.

Kwankwaso is also one of the biggest backers of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose supporters were very visible at the PDP campaign rally with hordes of red-cap-donning supporters.

Announcing the result on Sunday, Sani Umar, INEC collation officer for the presidential election in the local government, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate had 26,110 while Atiku got 13,113.

The collation officer for the National Assembly elections, Mansur Bindaw, also announced the Senate result.

In the Senate election, APC scored 22,731 while PDP got 15,913.