JUST IN: Buhari Trounces Atiku In Kwankwaso's Local Government

Announcing the result on Sunday, Sani Umar, INEC collation officer for the presidential election in the local government, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate had 26,110 while Atiku got 13,113.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2019

President Mohammadu Buhari has won majority of the presidential votes cast in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State, where Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State, who enjoys cult following among the people, hails from.

Kwankwaso is also one of the biggest backers of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose supporters were very visible at the PDP campaign rally with hordes of red-cap-donning supporters.

Announcing the result on Sunday, Sani Umar, INEC collation officer for the presidential election in the local government, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate had 26,110 while Atiku got 13,113.

The collation officer for the National Assembly elections, Mansur Bindaw, also announced the Senate result. 

In the Senate election, APC scored 22,731 while PDP got 15,913.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Two INEC Presiding Officers Abscond With Election Results In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Abdusalami Abubakar Urges Presidential Candidates To Accept Election Result
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections APC Chieftain, Brother, Cousin Shot Dead In Rivers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC To Conduct Fresh Elections In Parts Of Jigawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Wins In Atiku’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Voters Scamper For Safety As PDP, APC Supporters Clash In Delta
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Boko Haram Prevents Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam From Voting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad