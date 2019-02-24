VIDEO: PDP Candidate Mutiu Okuonola Disrupts INEC Collation Centre In Lagos

Video of PDP Candidate Mutiu Okuonola Disrupts INEC Collation Centre In Lagos PDP Candidate Mutiu Okuonola Disrupts INEC Collation Centre In Lagos

Mutiu Okunola, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ikeja Federal Constituency, has disrupted the proceedings of the result collation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Ikeja Local Government Area in Lagos.

In a video recorded by SaharaReporters, Okunola accused INEC of changing the figures of the result in favour of Abiodun Faleke, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to an eyewitness, Okunola jumped the fence to gain access into the centre.

He threw the result sheets to the ground in anger, and was generally unruly. A few policemen present at the centre failed to arrest the situation, and simply looked on while Olunola constituted a nuisance.

He was then accosted by some persons at the venue of the collation, but instead chose to fight them off, and in the fracas, a woman was thrown to the ground.

Attempts by another officer, who eventually came in to try and manage the situation fell on deaf ears, as he kept shouting.