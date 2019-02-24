VIDEO: Stoned 'Ballot Box Snatcher' Demola Is Miraculously Still Alive

Video of VIDEO: &#039;Ballot Box Snatcher&#039; Demola Is Miraculously Still Alive VIDEO: 'Ballot Box Snatcher' Demola Is Miraculously Still Alive

A man, who was stoned multiple times in Lagos on Saturday for alleged ballot box snatching is still alive, according to a viral video on social media.

The man, identified as Demola in an earlier video, was stoned for allegedly stealing ballot box.

A voice in the earlier video said he is a member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

The incident was said to have taken place in Okota area of Lagos State.

Many Nigerians had speculated that the man died, seeing how he slumped after a heavy stone was aimed at his head.

However, a video that has now appeared on social media shows the said Demola still alive and receiving treatment in the hospital.

The violence prompted the electoral office to cancel several polling units affected. Due to the large concentration of Nigerians from the southern part of the country in the area, allegations were rife on social media that the disruption allegedly led by Demola was sanctioned by political actors to disenfranchise a particular stock in Nigeria’s largest urban centre.

The insinuations were met with a strong rebuttal by some social media commentators, who warned against ascribing ethnic colouration to a crime that should be heavily condemned by all.

It is illegal to disrupt voting, especially when targeted in the manner seen in pockets of neighbourhoods in Lagos on Saturday, and such offences attract up to two years in prison.

At the time of this report, it was not clear whether the Police had located Demola’s hospital to question him on the incident and track down his attackers.