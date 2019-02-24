Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi

Hakeem Busari, Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, has confirmed the killing of a voter at a polling unit in Anyigba Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Some suspected thugs were said to have gone from one polling unit to another shooting sporadically and scaring away people who had gathered to cast their votes.

The Police tried to prevent the thugs from snatching the ballot box.

It was in the bid to snatch a ballot box at one of the polling units that the voter was hit by a bullet and he died in the process.