Voter Killed By Stray Bullet In Kogi

The Police tried to prevent the thugs from snatching the ballot box.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2019

Hakeem Busari, Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, has confirmed the killing of a voter at a polling unit in Anyigba Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Some suspected thugs were said to have gone from one polling unit to another shooting sporadically and scaring away people who had gathered to cast their votes.

The Police tried to prevent the thugs from snatching the ballot box.

It was in the bid to snatch a ballot box at one of the polling units that the voter was hit by a bullet and he died in the process.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Boko Haram Prevents Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam From Voting
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Amosun Mobbed By Supporters As He Arrives Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy Shootings, Four Arrested As Ballot Box Is Snatched Near Amaechi's Home
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Boko Haram Prevents Yobe Governor Ibrahim Geidam From Voting
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Defeats Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Floors Buhari, Atiku In His Polling Unit
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Slim Win! Atiku Beats Buhari At Sanwo-Olu’s Polling Unit By Four Votes
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Wins In Atiku’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Buhari Wins In Adversary Obasanjo's Polling Unit
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chairman, Bayelsa Govt House Photographer Killed By 'Men In Military Uniform'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Former PDP Presidential Aspirant Defects To APC, Promises Buhari '10 To 15 Million' Votes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad