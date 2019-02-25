Atiku Defeats Buhari In Nine Out Of LGAs In Rivers

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won nine of the ten Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Rivers State.
At the Rivers collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of the 10 LGAs announced, Atiku defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Of the ten LGAs announced, the APC won only in Asari-Toru LGA.
See breakdown of the results below:
1. Oyingbo LGA
Registered voters: 109,095
Accredited voters: 22,787
Votes cast: 21,189
Rejected votes: 1,102
APC polled 3,520 votes, while PDP scored 16,102.
2. Asari-Toru LGA
Registered voters: 41,278
Accredited voters: 26,642
Valid votes: 26,589
Rejected: 300
PDP got 3,175 votes, APC secured 18,180 votes.
For Asari-Toru LGA, election held in 10 wards out of 13 and the reason for this was not given. One of the collation officers absconded.
3. Omumma LGA
Registered voters: 60,662
Accredited voters: 23,138
Votes cast: 18,383
Rejected votes: 419
PDP got 15,322 votes, while APC scored 2,494 votes.
Omumma LGA has seven wards (polling units), but results for polling units in Wards 9 and 10 were canceled. There was issue of over voting and violence in the area.
4. Onelga (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni) LGA
Registered voters: 152,163
Accredited voters: 44,002
Votes cast: 41,635
Rejected votes: 2,367
While PDP got 28,536 votes, APC secured 10,996 votes.
Elections were adjudged free and fair.
5. Obia-Akpor LGA
Registered voters: 600,622
Accredited voters: 81,562
Votes cast: 81,464
Rejected votes: 3,460
PDP secured 69,981 votes, while APC polled just 6,875 votes.
In Obia-Akpor LGA, there were security risks and INEC officials were held hostage but security agents came to the rescue. There are 17 wards in the area, but elections couldn’t be collated in wards 1, 3, 15 and 16 due to crisis.
6. Eleme LGA
Registered voters: 118,125
Accredited voters: 12,824
Votes cast: 12,824
Rejected votes: 1,544
PDP got 8,464 votes while APC got 2,412 votes.
There was no cancellation in the 10 wards where elections were conducted.
7. Gokana LGA
Registered voters: 129,086
Accredited voters: 21,680
Votes cast: 21,156
Rejected votes: 1,237
While PDP got 10,276 votes, APC secured 9,328 votes.
The process was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence in the area. Elections didn’t hold in Wards 3, 15 and 16 due to explosions.
8. Andoni LGA
Registered voters: 124,713
Accredited voters: 85,662
Votes cast: 86,120
Rejected votes: 1768
PDP got 72,330 votes, while APC secured 10,766 votes.
There are 11 wards in the area. Ward 6 had issues as gunmen attacked voters during the process.
9. Etche LGA
Registered voters: 94,747
Accredited voters: 20,239
Votes cast: 20,182
Rejected votes: 1,406
PDP secured 11,135 votes while APC got 7,163 votes.
Of the 19 wards where elections were conducted, 14 wards cancelled as materials were hijacked.
Presidential election,Rivers
10. Khana LGA
Registered voters: 168,958
Accredited voters: 100,289
Valid votes: 97,400
Votes cast: 98,487
Rejected votes: 1,087
PDP secured 89,843 votes, while APC got 5,329 votes.
Of the 19 wards in the LGA, elections didn’t hold in wards 6 and 15. There were security challenges most INEC ad hoc staff could not leave the office.