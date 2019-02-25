Atiku Defeats Buhari In Nine Out Of LGAs In Rivers

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won nine of the ten Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Rivers State.

At the Rivers collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of the 10 LGAs announced, Atiku defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Of the ten LGAs announced, the APC won only in Asari-Toru LGA.

See breakdown of the results below:

1. Oyingbo LGA

Registered voters: 109,095

Accredited voters: 22,787

Votes cast: 21,189

Rejected votes: 1,102

APC polled 3,520 votes, while PDP scored 16,102.

2. Asari-Toru LGA

Registered voters: 41,278

Accredited voters: 26,642

Valid votes: 26,589

Rejected: 300

PDP got 3,175 votes, APC secured 18,180 votes.

For Asari-Toru LGA, election held in 10 wards out of 13 and the reason for this was not given. One of the collation officers absconded.

3. Omumma LGA

Registered voters: 60,662

Accredited voters: 23,138

Votes cast: 18,383

Rejected votes: 419

PDP got 15,322 votes, while APC scored 2,494 votes.

Omumma LGA has seven wards (polling units), but results for polling units in Wards 9 and 10 were canceled. There was issue of over voting and violence in the area.

4. Onelga (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni) LGA

Registered voters: 152,163

Accredited voters: 44,002

Votes cast: 41,635

Rejected votes: 2,367

While PDP got 28,536 votes, APC secured 10,996 votes.

Elections were adjudged free and fair.

5. Obia-Akpor LGA

Registered voters: 600,622

Accredited voters: 81,562

Votes cast: 81,464

Rejected votes: 3,460

PDP secured 69,981 votes, while APC polled just 6,875 votes.

In Obia-Akpor LGA, there were security risks and INEC officials were held hostage but security agents came to the rescue. There are 17 wards in the area, but elections couldn’t be collated in wards 1, 3, 15 and 16 due to crisis.

6. Eleme LGA

Registered voters: 118,125

Accredited voters: 12,824

Votes cast: 12,824

Rejected votes: 1,544

PDP got 8,464 votes while APC got 2,412 votes.

There was no cancellation in the 10 wards where elections were conducted.

7. Gokana LGA

Registered voters: 129,086

Accredited voters: 21,680

Votes cast: 21,156

Rejected votes: 1,237

While PDP got 10,276 votes, APC secured 9,328 votes.

The process was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence in the area. Elections didn’t hold in Wards 3, 15 and 16 due to explosions.

8. Andoni LGA

Registered voters: 124,713

Accredited voters: 85,662

Votes cast: 86,120

Rejected votes: 1768

PDP got 72,330 votes, while APC secured 10,766 votes.

There are 11 wards in the area. Ward 6 had issues as gunmen attacked voters during the process.

9. Etche LGA

Registered voters: 94,747

Accredited voters: 20,239

Votes cast: 20,182

Rejected votes: 1,406

PDP secured 11,135 votes while APC got 7,163 votes.

Of the 19 wards where elections were conducted, 14 wards cancelled as materials were hijacked.

Presidential election,Rivers

10. Khana LGA

Registered voters: 168,958

Accredited voters: 100,289

Valid votes: 97,400

Votes cast: 98,487

Rejected votes: 1,087

PDP secured 89,843 votes, while APC got 5,329 votes.

Of the 19 wards in the LGA, elections didn’t hold in wards 6 and 15. There were security challenges most INEC ad hoc staff could not leave the office.