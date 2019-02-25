BREAKING: Atiku Floors Buhari In Ondo, Wins 11 Of 18 Local Governments

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the presidential election in Ondo State.

Abubakar defeated the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by polling a total 275,901 votes while Buhari polled 241,769 votes, according to results declared by Professor Kayode Soremekun, Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Atiku also won in 11 out of the 18 local government areas of Ondo state.

Sahara Reporters reports that out of 1,812,567 registered voters in the state, a total of 598,586 voters were accredited for the election while a total of 30,833 votes were rejected, with total votes cast put at 586,827.

The local governments won by the PDP are Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Ondo East, Ondo West, Ese -Odo, Okitipupa and Ose local governments.

Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, Akoko South West Ilaje, Odigbo, Owo were won by APC.



Below are the results from the 18 LGAs:



1. Akoko North East

AAC 105

AA 407

APC 15,598 Win

PDP 11,641

2. Akoko North West

AAC 113

AA 412

APC 14,158 Win

PDP 13, 950

3. Akoko South East

AAC 26

AA 242

APC 7,306 Win

PDP 6,616

4. Akoko South West

AA 817

AAC 168

APC 21,592 Win

PDP 16,469

5. Akure North

AAC 129

AA 06

APC 8661

PDP 12,786 Win

6. Idanre

AAC 73

AA 265

APC 8,453

PDP 14,704 Win



7. Ifedore

AAC 95



AA 229

APC 9,433

PDP 11,745 Win

8. Ileoluji Okeigbo

AAC 208

AA 340

APC 10,404

PDP 12,680 Win

9. Irele

AAC 93

AA 235

APC 10,082

PDP 12, 862 Win

10. Ondo East

AAC 155

AA 11

APC 5299

PDP 8455 Win

11. Ose

AAC 41

AA 84

APC 10,321

PDP 12,919 Win



12. Owo

AA 426

AAC 184

APC 18,322 Win

PDP 13,375



13. Okitipupa

AA 66

AAC 132

APC 17,010

PDP 22,370 Win

14. Odigbo

AA 401

AAC 107

APC 19523 Win

PDP 16608

15. Ilaje

AA 185

AAC 068

APC 17,455 Win

PDP 14,421



16. Ese-Odo

AA 135

AAC 828

APC 9,530

PDP 12,005 Win



17. ONDO WEST

APC 13448

PDP. 25255 Win

AAC 1075

18. AKURE SOUTH

APC 25177

PDP. 37040 Win

TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS FROM

ONDO STATE

APC 241 ,769

PDP. 275 ,901



Registered voters 1,812 ,567

Accredited voters 598586

Total valid votes 555984

Rejected votes 30833

Total cast votes 586827