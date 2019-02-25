BREAKING: Atiku Floors Buhari In Ondo, Wins 11 Of 18 Local Governments

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the presidential election in Ondo State.
Abubakar defeated the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by polling a total 275,901 votes while Buhari polled 241,769 votes, according to results declared by Professor Kayode Soremekun, Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.
Atiku also won in 11 out of the 18 local government areas of Ondo state.
Sahara Reporters reports that out of 1,812,567 registered voters in the state, a total of 598,586 voters were accredited for the election while a total of 30,833 votes were rejected, with total votes cast put at 586,827.
The local governments won by the PDP are Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Ondo East, Ondo West, Ese -Odo, Okitipupa and Ose local governments.
Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, Akoko South West Ilaje, Odigbo, Owo were won by APC.
Below are the results from the 18 LGAs:
1. Akoko North East
AAC 105
AA 407
APC 15,598 Win
PDP 11,641
2. Akoko North West
AAC 113
AA 412
APC 14,158 Win
PDP 13, 950
3. Akoko South East
AAC 26
AA 242
APC 7,306 Win
PDP 6,616
4. Akoko South West
AA 817
AAC 168
APC 21,592 Win
PDP 16,469
5. Akure North
AAC 129
AA 06
APC 8661
PDP 12,786 Win
6. Idanre
AAC 73
AA 265
APC 8,453
PDP 14,704 Win
7. Ifedore
AAC 95
AA 229
APC 9,433
PDP 11,745 Win
8. Ileoluji Okeigbo
AAC 208
AA 340
APC 10,404
PDP 12,680 Win
9. Irele
AAC 93
AA 235
APC 10,082
PDP 12, 862 Win
10. Ondo East
AAC 155
AA 11
APC 5299
PDP 8455 Win
11. Ose
AAC 41
AA 84
APC 10,321
PDP 12,919 Win
12. Owo
AA 426
AAC 184
APC 18,322 Win
PDP 13,375
13. Okitipupa
AA 66
AAC 132
APC 17,010
PDP 22,370 Win
14. Odigbo
AA 401
AAC 107
APC 19523 Win
PDP 16608
15. Ilaje
AA 185
AAC 068
APC 17,455 Win
PDP 14,421
16. Ese-Odo
AA 135
AAC 828
APC 9,530
PDP 12,005 Win
17. ONDO WEST
APC 13448
PDP. 25255 Win
AAC 1075
18. AKURE SOUTH
APC 25177
PDP. 37040 Win
TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS FROM
ONDO STATE
APC 241 ,769
PDP. 275 ,901
Registered voters 1,812 ,567
Accredited voters 598586
Total valid votes 555984
Rejected votes 30833
Total cast votes 586827