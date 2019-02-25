BREAKING: PDP Raises Boko Haram, Herdsmen Questions As Atiku Beats Buhari Soundly In Adamawa

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), soundly defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, securing 410,266 votes to his opponent’s 378,072.
However, after the figures were announced one local government after another, the APC agent rejected Atiku’s victory in three local governments — Numan, Michika and Madagali — arguing that since the first had been plagued by herdsmen and the other two by Boko Haram, it was impossible to get such huge population of voters with Permanent Voter cards (PVCs).
He insisted that the results were made up. However, he did not have the support of other political parties.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), meanwhile, has already accepted the result and is on the verge of making an official declaration of the winner at state level.
FULL RESULTS BELOW
Hong LGA
APC 20,471
PDP 23,039
Ganye LGA
APC 20,360
PDP 17,770
Guyuk LGA
APC 10,825
PDP 22,059
Lamurde LGA
APC 8,123
PDP 21,404
Yola South LGA
APC 34,534
PDP 20,414
Mubi South LGA
APC 19,361
PDP 10,514
Mubi North LGA
APC 26,746
PDP 23,156
SHELLENG LGA
APC 13,531
PDP 11,912
Girei LGA
APC 17,765
PDP 14,673
Yola North LGA
APC 43,865
PDP 27,789
Numan LGA
APC 10,610
PDP 23,469
Demsa LGA
APC 6,989
PDP 29,997
Mayo- Belwa LGA
APC 20,842
PDP 23,734
Madagali LGA
APC 8,208
PDP 14,594
Maiha LGA
APC 17,034
PDP 7,916
Song LGA
APC 17,350
PDP 22,648
Fufore LGA
APC 29,507
PDP 16,430
Gombi LGA
APC 12,805
PDP 18172
Jada LGA
APC 21,332
PDP 22,877
Michika LGA
APC 10,669
PDP 32,085
Toungo LGA
APC 7,145
PDP 5,614