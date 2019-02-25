BREAKING: PDP Raises Boko Haram, Herdsmen Questions As Atiku Beats Buhari Soundly In Adamawa

Atiku Abubakar polled 410,266 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari had 378,072.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), soundly defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, securing 410,266 votes to his opponent’s 378,072.

However, after the figures were announced one local government after another, the APC agent rejected Atiku’s victory in three local governments — Numan, Michika and Madagali — arguing that since the first had been plagued by herdsmen and the other two by Boko Haram, it was impossible to get such huge population of voters with Permanent Voter cards (PVCs).

He insisted that the results were made up. However, he did not have the support of other political parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), meanwhile, has already accepted the result and is on the verge of making an official declaration of the winner at state level.

FULL RESULTS BELOW

Hong LGA

APC 20,471

PDP 23,039

 

Ganye LGA

APC 20,360

PDP 17,770

 

Guyuk LGA

APC 10,825

PDP 22,059

 

Lamurde LGA

APC 8,123

PDP 21,404

 

Yola South LGA

APC 34,534

PDP 20,414

 

Mubi South LGA

APC 19,361

PDP 10,514

 

Mubi North LGA

APC 26,746

PDP 23,156

 

SHELLENG LGA

APC 13,531

PDP 11,912

 

Girei LGA

APC 17,765

PDP 14,673

 

Yola North LGA

APC 43,865

PDP 27,789

 

Numan LGA

APC 10,610

PDP 23,469

 

Demsa LGA

APC 6,989

PDP 29,997

 

Mayo- Belwa LGA

APC 20,842

PDP 23,734

 

Madagali LGA

APC 8,208

PDP 14,594

 

Maiha LGA

APC 17,034

PDP 7,916

 

Song LGA 

APC 17,350

PDP 22,648

 

Fufore LGA

APC 29,507

PDP 16,430

 

Gombi LGA

APC 12,805

PDP 18172

 

Jada LGA

APC 21,332

PDP 22,877

 

Michika LGA

APC 10,669

PDP 32,085

 

Toungo LGA

APC 7,145

PDP 5,614

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Beats Buhari By A Wide Margin In Enugu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Buhari Coasts To Victory In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PROJECTION: Buhari On Course To Win Nigeria’s Presidential Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Atiku Fails To Defeat Buhari In Any Of 34 Kano LGAs So Far
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Beats Buhari By A Wide Margin In Enugu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Buhari Coasts To Victory In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PROJECTION: Buhari On Course To Win Nigeria’s Presidential Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Atiku Fails To Defeat Buhari In Any Of 34 Kano LGAs So Far
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari 44 - 0 Atiku — APC Clears All 44 Local Governments In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Death Of Bukola Abiku Mesujamba Saraki: A Funeral No One Attends By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Falls To Buhari In Lagos By Over 132,000 Votes
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides WATCH LIVE: INEC Announces Election Result Of 2019 Presidential Election
0 Comments
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Results Collation From Nigeria's Presidential And National Assembly Election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides End Of The Road... Akpabio's Former Party Snatches His Senatorial Seat From Him
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad