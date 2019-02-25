BREAKING: PDP Raises Boko Haram, Herdsmen Questions As Atiku Beats Buhari Soundly In Adamawa

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), soundly defeated President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, securing 410,266 votes to his opponent’s 378,072.

However, after the figures were announced one local government after another, the APC agent rejected Atiku’s victory in three local governments — Numan, Michika and Madagali — arguing that since the first had been plagued by herdsmen and the other two by Boko Haram, it was impossible to get such huge population of voters with Permanent Voter cards (PVCs).

He insisted that the results were made up. However, he did not have the support of other political parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), meanwhile, has already accepted the result and is on the verge of making an official declaration of the winner at state level.

FULL RESULTS BELOW

Hong LGA

APC 20,471

PDP 23,039

Ganye LGA

APC 20,360

PDP 17,770

Guyuk LGA

APC 10,825

PDP 22,059

Lamurde LGA

APC 8,123

PDP 21,404

Yola South LGA

APC 34,534

PDP 20,414

Mubi South LGA

APC 19,361

PDP 10,514

Mubi North LGA

APC 26,746

PDP 23,156

SHELLENG LGA

APC 13,531

PDP 11,912

Girei LGA

APC 17,765

PDP 14,673

Yola North LGA

APC 43,865

PDP 27,789

Numan LGA

APC 10,610

PDP 23,469

Demsa LGA

APC 6,989

PDP 29,997

Mayo- Belwa LGA

APC 20,842

PDP 23,734

Madagali LGA

APC 8,208

PDP 14,594

Maiha LGA

APC 17,034

PDP 7,916

Song LGA

APC 17,350

PDP 22,648

Fufore LGA

APC 29,507

PDP 16,430

Gombi LGA

APC 12,805

PDP 18172

Jada LGA

APC 21,332

PDP 22,877

Michika LGA

APC 10,669

PDP 32,085

Toungo LGA

APC 7,145

PDP 5,614