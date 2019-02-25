I Let Go In The Interest Of Peace, Says Ajimobi On Losing Senatorial Bid

Abiola Ajimobi, outgoing Governor of Oyo State, has accepted the outcome of National Assembly election result, in which he lost his bid to represent Oyo South senatorial district.

The two-term Governor lost to Kola Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajimobi polled 92,579 votes, while Balogun secured 105,720 votes.

The PDP candidate won in Ibadan North, Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-East, Ibadan North-East, Ibarapa North and Ibarapa East, while Ajimobi won in Ibarapa Central, Ibadan South-West and Ido Local Government Areas.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, on Monday, thanked the people of Oyo State for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also congratulated the APC and its candidates in the state, who picked nine out of the available 14 Federal Constituency seats and two out of the three senatorial seats.

Ajimobi said: “We appreciate our people for coming out last Saturday, which led to APC winning two, out of the three senatorial and nine out of the 14 Federal Constituency, seats in the state.

“The victory has shown the unassailable leadership of the APC in Oyo State. It has also shown that our people are appreciative of the developmental strides of the APC in the state and the country at large.

“We have taken Oyo State to an unprecedented level in terms of massive infrastructural renewal. Most importantly, we have ensured peace in the state.”

Speaking on the loss of the chance to represent the APC in the Senate, he added: “The results of the Oyo South Senatorial District election have been released by INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) indicating that I lost to the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) candidate.

“I hereby accept the result as announced. Although there were a number of grievous infractions and established electoral malpractices, I have decided to let go in the interest of peace. I, therefore, congratulate the declared winner, Hon Kola Balogun and our APC Senators-elect, Abdulfatai Buhari and Teslim Folarin.

“If I lose the ticket and the party was able to gain, then it is nothing to feel sad about. APC has done well but we can always do better. If we won two out of the three Senatorial seats and we picked nine out of 14 federal constituency seats, then we should congratulate ourselves.

“To the teeming members and supporters of our party who came out in their thousands to show their preference for the APC, I thank and urge you to keep the faith especially as we look forward to the governorship and the House of Assembly elections.

“With the impressive results we currently have, we should proudly go forth with greater sense of confidence and unity of purpose. Let us work together to ensure victory for our governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and all our candidates for the House of Assembly.”