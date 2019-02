Ifeanyi Ubah, candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has polled 87,081 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

Ubah, who is the Chairman of Capitol Oil and Gas Limited, contested against the two Uba brothers, Andy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his brother Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Andy and Chris polled 13,245 and 52,462 votes, respectively.