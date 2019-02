President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won, according to the results announced from 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) so far in Kano.

According to the current figures, Buhari is leading with about 800,000 votes against Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

So far, PDP has not secured a single victory in any of the collated 34 LGAs in Kano State.

Kano has 44 LGAs.