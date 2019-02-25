JUST IN: Mimiko Loses Ondo Central Senatorial Seat

Olusegun Mimiko, immediate past Governor of Ondo State, has lost his bid to secure a win to represent the Ondo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Mimiko, who is the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for Ondo Central Senatorial District, lost to Ayo Akinyelure, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He polled a total of 56,628 to secure a third place in the result officially declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Mimiko was beaten by Akinyelure of the leading opposition PDP by total of 11,366 votes.

Akinyelure polled 67,994 votes after he also beat the incumbent Senator Tayo Alasoadura of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 58,092 votes.

Professor A.B. Bello, the INEC returning officer for Ondo Central Senatorial District, announced the official results at St. Peters' Unity Secondary School on Sunday midnight.

He also declared Akinyelure winner of the election.