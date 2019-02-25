Melaye Wins Kogi West Senatorial Seat

Melaye, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 85,395 votes, against his closest opponent, Smart Adeyemi, who secured 66,901 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2019

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, in the National Assembly, has secured a return to the Red Chamber.

Emmanuel Bala, the returning officer for Kogi West senatorial district, announced Melaye's victory on Monday, having scored the highest number of votes.

Melaye had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP not too long ago.

Speaking on his victory, Melaye tweeted: "To God alone be the glory forever and ever. Amen. I have just been declared winner of the Kogi West Senatorial District Election. God only You would have done this. Kogi West I thank you all. I love you all. What a mighty God we serve."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

