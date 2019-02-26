Atiku Wins 24 Local Governments In Delta But Leaves One For Buhari

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 594,068 votes to emerge winner of the presidential election held in Delta State.

Atiku won in 24 of the 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Delta, according to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its office in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In total, PDP secured 594,068 votes, while APC got 221,292 votes.

See breakdown of result below:

1. Warri South LGA

PDP: 22,086

APC: 10,007

2. Isoko South LGA

PDP: 19,407

APC: 10,536

3. Isoko North LGA

PDP: 19,515

APC: 7,045

4. Warri South-West LGA

PDP: 81,833

APC: 43,214

5. Burutu LGA

PDP: 38,543

APC: 5,546

6. Warri North LGA

PDP: 25,394

APC: 12,744

7. Sapele LGA

PDP: 13,642

APC: 9,776

8. Ughelli North

PDP: 16,140

APC: 24,193

9. Okpe LGA

PDP: 11,167

APC: 7,769

10. Ndokwa West LGA

PDP: 20,498

APC: 3,579

11. Bomadi LGA

PDP: 62,297

APC: 1,742

12. Ndokwa East LGA

PDP: 20,976

APC: 3,312

13. Ethiope East LGA

PDP: 8,294

APC: 13,854

14. Ethiope West LGA

PDP: 29,458

APC: 8,648

15. Ughelli South LGA

PDP: 14,802

APC: 10,078

16. Aniocha North LGA

PDP: 12,996

APC: 3,674.

17. Oshimili North LGA

PDP: 19,700

APC: 1,960

18. Patani LGA

PDP: 17,028

APC: 4,789

19. Ukwuani LGA

PDP: 14,681

APC: 4,552

20. Uvwie LGA

PDP: 12,712

APC: 7,591

21 Oshimili South LGA

PDP: 38,670

APC: 2,635

22. Udu LGA

PDP: 10,048

APC: 9,166

23. Aniocha South LGA

PDP: 14,770

APC: 3,239

24. Ika South LGA

PDP: 20,080

APC: 6,378

25. Ika North-East LGA

PDP: 29,331

APC: 5,265