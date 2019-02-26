Atiku Wins 24 Local Governments In Delta But Leaves One For Buhari

APC got 221,292 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 594,068 votes to emerge winner of the presidential election held in Delta State.

Atiku won in 24 of the 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Delta, according to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its office in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

In total, PDP secured 594,068 votes, while APC got 221,292 votes.

See breakdown of result below:

1. Warri South LGA
PDP: 22,086
APC: 10,007

2. Isoko South LGA
PDP: 19,407
APC: 10,536

3. Isoko North LGA
PDP: 19,515
APC: 7,045

4. Warri South-West LGA
PDP: 81,833
APC: 43,214

5. Burutu LGA
PDP: 38,543
APC: 5,546

6. Warri North LGA
PDP: 25,394
APC: 12,744

7. Sapele LGA
PDP: 13,642
APC: 9,776

8. Ughelli North
PDP: 16,140
APC: 24,193

9. Okpe LGA
PDP: 11,167
APC: 7,769

10. Ndokwa West LGA
PDP: 20,498
APC: 3,579

11. Bomadi LGA
PDP: 62,297
APC: 1,742

12. Ndokwa East LGA
PDP: 20,976
APC: 3,312

13. Ethiope East LGA
PDP: 8,294
APC: 13,854

14. Ethiope West LGA
PDP: 29,458
APC: 8,648

15. Ughelli South LGA
PDP: 14,802
APC: 10,078

16. Aniocha North LGA
PDP: 12,996 
APC: 3,674.

17. Oshimili North LGA
PDP: 19,700 
APC: 1,960

18. Patani LGA
PDP: 17,028 
APC: 4,789

19. Ukwuani LGA
PDP: 14,681
APC: 4,552

20. Uvwie LGA
PDP: 12,712
APC: 7,591

21 Oshimili South LGA
PDP: 38,670
APC: 2,635

22. Udu LGA
PDP: 10,048
APC: 9,166

23. Aniocha South LGA
PDP: 14,770
APC: 3,239

24. Ika South LGA
PDP: 20,080
APC: 6,378

25. Ika North-East LGA
PDP: 29,331 
APC: 5,265

SaharaReporters, New York

