Atiku Wins 24 Local Governments In Delta But Leaves One For Buhari

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 594,068 votes to emerge winner of the presidential election held in Delta State.
Atiku won in 24 of the 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Delta, according to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its office in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
In total, PDP secured 594,068 votes, while APC got 221,292 votes.
See breakdown of result below:
1. Warri South LGA
PDP: 22,086
APC: 10,007
2. Isoko South LGA
PDP: 19,407
APC: 10,536
3. Isoko North LGA
PDP: 19,515
APC: 7,045
4. Warri South-West LGA
PDP: 81,833
APC: 43,214
5. Burutu LGA
PDP: 38,543
APC: 5,546
6. Warri North LGA
PDP: 25,394
APC: 12,744
7. Sapele LGA
PDP: 13,642
APC: 9,776
8. Ughelli North
PDP: 16,140
APC: 24,193
9. Okpe LGA
PDP: 11,167
APC: 7,769
10. Ndokwa West LGA
PDP: 20,498
APC: 3,579
11. Bomadi LGA
PDP: 62,297
APC: 1,742
12. Ndokwa East LGA
PDP: 20,976
APC: 3,312
13. Ethiope East LGA
PDP: 8,294
APC: 13,854
14. Ethiope West LGA
PDP: 29,458
APC: 8,648
15. Ughelli South LGA
PDP: 14,802
APC: 10,078
16. Aniocha North LGA
PDP: 12,996
APC: 3,674.
17. Oshimili North LGA
PDP: 19,700
APC: 1,960
18. Patani LGA
PDP: 17,028
APC: 4,789
19. Ukwuani LGA
PDP: 14,681
APC: 4,552
20. Uvwie LGA
PDP: 12,712
APC: 7,591
21 Oshimili South LGA
PDP: 38,670
APC: 2,635
22. Udu LGA
PDP: 10,048
APC: 9,166
23. Aniocha South LGA
PDP: 14,770
APC: 3,239
24. Ika South LGA
PDP: 20,080
APC: 6,378
25. Ika North-East LGA
PDP: 29,331
APC: 5,265