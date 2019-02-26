Atiku's Close Friend Kwande Urges Him To 'Pick Up The Phone And Call Buhari'

Yahaya Kwande, a close associate of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised him to call and congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kwande, Grand Patron of the Waziri of the Adamawa Solidarity Vanguard, gave the advice on Tuesday in reference to the ongoing announcement of the presidential results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the results announced so far by the electoral body, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by a wide margin and is favourite to win.

A press statement personally signed by Kwande reads: "Results so far announced from Saturday’s presidential election have confirmed the choice made by Nigerians. They have resoundingly elected President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

"Even though, I am a long time friend and associate of his closest rival, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I heartily congratulate President Buhari for his win and the confidence Nigerians reposed in him by asking him to serve another four years in office.

"By the same token, I call on my friend, associate and brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to pick up his phone and make the call to congratulate the President-elect. It is imperative that he toes the path of honour and do the needful to save the country of any conflagration. Our recent history under former President Goodluck Jonathan proved that this simple act has the full potential to keep Nigeria peaceful.

"Providence has given Atiku the uncommon favour of having his Jonathan moment by ending the long wait and apprehension as Nigerians await the final tally, which has by the way become a matter of symbolism since the outcome is already known.

"The atmosphere has become unnecessarily tense as those who failed Atiku politically continue to give his party and supporters false hope even in the face of a harsh reality. Only the Wazirin of Adamawa has the capacity to defuse this unhealthy tension and save this country from any implosion as some overzealous persons are waiting to make a mockery of our democratic process and further shatter the bonds of unity that holds our country together. I implore again that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar makes that call before the enemies of Nigeria exploit his delay to do the unthinkable."

Yahaya also advised President Buhari to be magnanimous in victory by ordering his supporters to desist from making derisive and derogatory comments that could provoke supporters of his opponents, who are still trying to process their losses at the polls.