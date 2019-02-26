Buhari 2 - 5 Atiku — How Things Currently Stand In Bayelsa

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won two Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Bayelsa State.

However, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently leading according to the figures by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

APC won in Nembe and Southern-Ijaw LGAs, while PDP won in five LGAs.

Professor Zana Akpagbo, the Returning Officer, announced the results on Tuesday.

In Nembe, APC polled 31,811 votes, while PDP got 7,167 votes. In Southern-Ijaw, APC polled 47,627 votes against PDP’s 41,629 votes.

In Ekeremor LGA, PDP got 21,857 votes, and APC got 9,097 votes. In Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, PDP polled 16,040 votes to defeat APC that got 3,938 votes, while in Yenagoa LGA, PDP got 37,676 votes and APC polled 7,483 votes.

The seven LGAs so far announced are Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Brass, Sagbama, Southern-Ijaw and Ekeremor.

Results from the remaining LGA have not yet been collated.

SaharaReporters, New York

