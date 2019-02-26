MC Oluomo And His Thugs Conducted Elections In Oshodi, Says Lagos PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring thugs to rig the elections held in Oshodi, Lagos State.

The claim was made in a petition by Honourable Sunday Olaifa, the PDP Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area chapter, dated February 24, 2019.

The petition was entitled: ‘Pre-Action Notice, Petition and Call for Nullification of Election Irregularities, Validation Of Authentic Votes before Invasion, Physical Assault On INEC Ad Hoc Staff, Electorate, Party Agents, Party Supervisors and Election Observers, Unlawful Association of Security Agents with Hoodlums and Miscreants Armed to the Teeth to Rig Presidential and National Assembly Election That Took Place on the 23rd of February.’

According to Olaifa, the electoral process in the area was marred by violence, intimidation and harassment by thugs said to be APC supporters.

As such, the party is calling for cancellation of the result of election in the area.

The petition read: “I, Hon. Sunday Olaifa, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oshodi/Isolo Local Government chapter, use this medium to appeal to the authorities concerned and the whole world for urgent call for immediate cancellation of the following polling units within constituency 1, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area. They are of the following inter alia:

A) D1 – Bolade/Oshodi wards: 033, 034, 041, 050, 043, 001, 028, 030 (A&B).

B) D2 – Orile/Oshodi: 012,020,056,058,051 and at PU 048; the number of registered voters was 70, while APC scored 500 votes.

C) D3 – Mafoluku 005,013,015,017,018,019,020,021,026,027,028,029,030,034,035,036,037,024,025,031,032.

“Herewith attached for your photographic and documentary evidence for your careful perusal that shows the act of oppression, intimidation, molestation and harassment during and after election before computing the result in the result sheets. More so, cases of over voting in the following polling units in Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 1, Alasia Compound 001, Brown Street 012, Afolabi primary school 013, Banjoko/ Marcarty 015, Ogunlana/Health Centre 016, Oredeyin/Araromi 018, Inasa/Micheal 019, Dipeolu/Alade 020, Brown/Church 021, Alade/Church 022, Church Street 023, Owoseni/Kale Street 026, 5, Shoneye Street 032, Methodist Primary School 039, Sadiku Street 053, Salami Street 055, Seinde Calisto 066, Adewale Crescent 067 and Unity Primary School 068.

“The said hoodlums and miscreants, with their co-cohorts, threatened violence in the face of security personnel and also threatened the non-indigenes, particularly the Igbo, Ijaw, Itsekiri and others by one Inspector of Police called Akeem a.k.a. Scoda, in addition the said Akeem Scoda, who is hiding under the canopy of the Police Force, used its name to perpetrate his unlawful act (08023154654).

“A pathetic situation foisted upon our members and leaders, particularly the candidates of the party during and after the election before the results were imputed into the result sheets, when the hoodlums and miscreants led by Musliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluoma, Jamiu Adedumoye a.k.a. Desokan, Ijebeta, Kadiri Jamba, Olojo, Ahmed Killer, Sikiru Salawu a.k.a. Youngest, Sunday Oseni a.k.a. Stainless, Ganiu a.k.a. Koko Zaria and others took over the conduct of the election at the polling units stated above with arms and ammunition. Dangerous weapons such as machetes, charms and amulets were not left out in the presence of the security agents, who made no effort to arrest the culprits. They rather supported the sinister motive and aided them to perpetrate their unlawful acts.

“To our surprise, the security agents submitted themselves to the miscreants and hoodlums to serve as medium tools to bargain with INEC ad hoc staff to rig the election of 23rd of February 2019 in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates. However, they succeeded in perpetrating their unlawful acts.

“We call on the authorities concerned to use their good office and cancel the above mentioned polling units’ results and ensure free and fair elections within those affected units in Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1.

“Take notice that our party stands by the rule of law and upon fragrant, neglect and refusal to act within an hour upon receipt of this petition will lead us with no option than to seek redress in appropriate quarters. Take further notice that the conduct of an election is guided by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Electoral Act and other miscellaneous provisions that guide an election, and any deviance to same automatically calls for nullification.

“We submit that the election of 23rd of February 2019 at Oshodi /Isolo constituency 1 within the wards and polling units aforementioned is not in line with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act and other miscellaneous provisions guiding elections. We hereby call for nullification of the same.”