Don't Gloat Or Humiliate The Opposition, Buhari Tells Supporters

He also restated his commitment to his campaign promises, noting that focus will be on strengthening the unity of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged supporters of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), not to "gloat or humiliate the opposition".

He stated this in his remarks on Wednesday, at the APC campaign headquarters in Abuja, after he was announced winner of the presidential election.

He also restated his commitment to his campaign promises, noting that focus will be on strengthening the unity of the country.

According to Buhari, the elections were relatively peaceful, just as he stressed that those found culpable on electoral malpractice would be dealt with. 

THE FULL STATEMENT

My Dear Nigerians,

First and foremost, I give thanks to Almighty God Who has spared our lives to witness another victory for Nigerian democracy and victory for our party APC.

2. I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me as your president for the next four years. I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct.

3. In particular, I would like to thank Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his masterful leadership as Co-chair of the Campaign Council. I would like to also thank the Party Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, the Director General of the Campaign Council Rotimi Amaechi, all members of the Presidential Campaign Council and other various Support Groups.

4. My grateful thanks to all those who contributed to the logistical expenses of the campaign in such a vast country like Nigeria.

5. I also thank the millions of volunteers, self-appointed overseers, canvassers, agents, escorts and sentries who sacrificed so much of their time and resources to ensure the success of these elections. I do not have the words adequate to thank them.

6. Although Saturday’s elections were relatively peaceful, troublemakers in a handful of states attempted to disrupt an otherwise orderly process. Security agencies will bring to justice all those arrested in the process.

7. I am very sad at the grievous loss of lives during these elections. Security agencies will step up their efforts to protect voters in the forthcoming State elections.

8. I would like to commend our security agencies, as severely overstretched as they are, for handling the difficult task of securing the country during the election period.

9. I will like to make a special appeal to my supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition. Victory is enough reward for your efforts.

10. We give thanks also to our Domestic and International observers for contributing to the success of our elections and for their interest in our country and our developing democracy.

11. The new Administration will intensify its efforts in Security, Restructuring the Economy and Fighting Corruption. We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end. We will strive to strengthen our unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind or left out.

12. I thank you for your support and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chaos In Rivers As INEC Declares Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Army Reveals How Wike Bribed Soldiers To Rig 2019 Elections
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Army Reveals How Wike Bribed Soldiers To Compromise 2019 Elections (Video)
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku's Close Friend Kwande Urges Him To 'Pick Up The Phone And Call Buhari'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Asks INEC To Stop Results Collation 'Immediately'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'I'm Deeply Humbled' — Buhari Speaks On His Re-Election As President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Chaos In Rivers As INEC Declares Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Army Reveals How Wike Bribed Soldiers To Rig 2019 Elections
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Army Reveals How Wike Bribed Soldiers To Compromise 2019 Elections (Video)
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku's Close Friend Kwande Urges Him To 'Pick Up The Phone And Call Buhari'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Asks INEC To Stop Results Collation 'Immediately'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'I'm Deeply Humbled' — Buhari Speaks On His Re-Election As President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News IT'S OFFICIAL: INEC Declares Buhari Winner Of Nigeria's Presidential Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: APC Supporters In Wild Jubilation At National Campaign Secretariat In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ndume: Saraki Played God During His Tenure As Senate President... Now, God Has Reacted
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME MC Oluomo And His Thugs Conducted Elections In Oshodi, Says Lagos PDP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Journalists, Election Observers Escape Through Windows As Chaos Erupts At Rivers INEC Office
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Court Sacks Plateau Lawmaker, Orders Payment Of N25million Damages
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad