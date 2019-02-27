AT A GLANCE: The Final Positions Of All 73 Parties That Contested Presidential Election

73 political parties participated in the elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2019

After more than 48 hours of collation, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged winner of the presidential election.

He polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 11,262,978 votes.

But, looking beyond the APC and PDP, a total of 73 political parties participated in the election — so, how did these other parties fare?

You can find out in the table below, just at one glance:

How Presidential Candidates Fared
S/N PARTY VOTES SCORED POSITION
1. A 19,209 16th
2. AA 14,380 20th
3. AAC 33,953 10th
4. AAP 8,902 24th
5. ABP 4,523 35th
6. ACD 11,325 21st
7. ACPN 7,223 25th
8. ADC 97,874 4th
9. ADP 54,930 6th
10. AGA 4,689 32nd
11. AGAP 3,074 45th
12. ANDP 3,104 44th
13. ANN 16,779 17th
14. ANP 3,586 41st
15. ANRP 4,340 36th
16. APA 36,866 8th
17. APC 15,191,847 1st
18. APDA 26,558 12th
19. APGA 66,851 5th
20. APM 26,039 13th
21. APP 3,585 42nd
22. ASD 2,146 56th
23. AUN 1,092 72nd
24. BNPP 1,649 63rd
25. CAP 1,111 71st
26. CC 2,391 52nd
27. CNP 1,874 58th
28. DA 2,769 47th
29. DPC 5,242 29th
30. DPP 14,483 19th
31. FRESH 4,554 34th
32. FJP 4,174 37th
33. GDPN 41,852 7th
34. GPN 4,924 31st
35. HDP 1,663 62nd
36. ID 1,845 60th
37. JMPP 1,853 59th
38. KP 1,911 57th
39. LM 1,438 68th
40. LP 5,074 30th
41. MAJA 2,651 49th
42. MMN 14,540 18th
43. MPN 2,752 48th
44. NAC 2,279 54th
45. NCMP 1,378 69th
46. NCP 3,799 40th
47. NDCP 1,192 70th
48. NDLP 1,588 65th
49. NEPP 1,524 67th
50. NFD 4,096 38th
51. NIP 2,248 55th
52. NNPP 6,111 27th
53. NPC 10,081 22nd
54. NRM 6,229 26th
55. NUP 5,323 28th
56. PCP 110,196 3rd
57. PDP 11,262,978 2nd
58. PPA 21,822 15th
59. PPC 8,979 23rd
60. PPN 4,622 33rd
61. PT 2,613 50th
62. RAP 2,972 46th
63. RBNP 1,792 61st
64. RP 2,388 53rd
65. SDP 34,746 9th
66. SNC 28,680 11th
67. SNP 3,941 39th
68. UDP 3,170 43rd
69. UP 1,561 66th
70. UPN 1,631 64th
71. WTPN 732 73rd
72. YES 2,394 51st
73. YPP 21,886 14th

 

