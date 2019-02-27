AT A GLANCE: The Final Positions Of All 73 Parties That Contested Presidential Election

After more than 48 hours of collation, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged winner of the presidential election.

He polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 11,262,978 votes.

But, looking beyond the APC and PDP, a total of 73 political parties participated in the election — so, how did these other parties fare?

You can find out in the table below, just at one glance: