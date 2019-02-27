INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Buhari, Osinbajo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC won the presidential election with 15,191,847 votes against 11,262,968 votes secured by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The certificates were presented to the duo by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman.

Buhari and Osinbajo were present at the event, which held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon, alongside their wives.

Speaking at the event, Buhari said: "I wish to congratulate all the presidential candidates and their teams for a hard fought campaign. We may have had different views during the campaign but the one thing most of us had in common is the love for our country.

“I therefore want to assure we will continue to engage all parties that have the best interest of Nigerians at heart.

“Our government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open.”

