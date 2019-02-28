BREAKING: Oshiomhole Reveals How 'APC Guys' Collected Atiku’s Dollars But Voted For Buhari

“He joined us in Lagos, rolled out the dollars, and President Muhammadu Buhari had to say to APC people, myself inclusive: ‘I have no dollars to give. I do not have Intel or Itel [sic]; I do not have foreign account, and even if I have I will not give. All I offer is all my heart. The APC guys who couldn’t resist Atiku’s dollars collected those dollars, and voted for Buhari as our candidate."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 28, 2019

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that party members collected dollars on offer by Atiku Abubakar in the leadup to the 2015 presidential election.

However, he said that they still ended up handing the party’s ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Oshiomhole said this on Thursday during a 'World Press Conference' he held in Abuja, as a follow-up to the one by Atiku on Wednesday, dring which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate described Saturday’s election as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

After attacking Atiku for jumping from party to party since leaving office as Vice President in 2007, Oshiomhole recounted how Atiku bribed APC members ahead of the 2014 presidential primary of the APC: “He joined us in Lagos, rolled out the dollars, and President Muhammadu Buhari had to say to APC people, myself inclusive: ‘I have no dollars to give. I do not have Intel or Itel [sic]; I do not have foreign account, and even if I have I will not give. All I offer is all my heart. 

“The APC guys who couldn’t resist Atiku’s dollars collected those dollars, and voted for Buhari as our candidate.”

More to follow..

