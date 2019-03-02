IN FULL: List Of Broadcast Stations And Why They Were Sanctioned By NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced the sanction of 45 broadcast stations that breached the code of conduct on electioneering broadcast.

Announcing the decision on Friday, the Commission said it sanctioned stations who allowed politicians to make abusive, inciting and provocative statements during rallies.

Each station was fined N500,000.

See the full list of stations, the programmes which breached the code, and the reasons they got sanctioned below:

ABUJA ZONE

1 Jordan FM, (93.9 FM) Abuja (The Page and National Dialogue: Partisan comments in phone-in programmes less than 24 hours to election)

2 Nigerian Info 95.1 FM, Abuja (Newspaper Headlines: Use of campaign headlines on newspaper review)

3 Greetings 105.7 FM, Abuja (Talk Nigeria: Use of partisan SMS and endorsement of candidates)

4 AIT, Network Kaakaki (Kaakaki Social: Display of party logo and partisan social media content)

5 Crystal 91.3 FM, Abuja (Advert: Political campaign jingle)

6 WE 106.3 FM, Abuja (Sundowner:Use of campaign messages by presenter)

7 NBS, Keffi (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign messages)

8 ZUMA 91.2 FM, Suleja (Hot Seat: Partisan political broadcast)

9 Channels TV, Abuja (News Headline: Display of partisan newspaper headline)

BENIN ZONE

1 Delta Broadcasting Service 97.9 FM, Asaba (Political Broadcast: Use of campaign messages)

2 Bridge 98.7 FM, Asaba (Adverts & News: Political campaign jingle and use of campaign messages in news)

3 Crown 94.7 FM, Asaba (Advert: Use of political campaign jingles)

4 Rize 106.7 FM, Warri (Advert: Political campaign jingle)

ENUGU ZONE

1 Vision Africa Radio, Umuahia, 104.1 FM (Political Programme: Political campaign jingle less than 24 hours before election)

2 Zandas FM, Owerri, 105.7 FM (Advert: Political campaign jingle less than 24 hours before election)

3 Reach FM Owerri, 104.9 FM (Political Phone-in: Endorsement of candidate in a phone-in programme less than 24 hours to election)

4 Solid 100.9 FM, Enugu (Advert: Political campaign jingle less than 24 hours to polling day)

5 NTA CH 12 Owerri (News: Use of campaign rally in news)

6 Odenigbo Radio 99.1 FM, Obosi (Political programme: Endorsement of political candidates by presenter)

7 Reach 104.9 FM, Owerri (Sports: Illegal announcement of election result by a caller)

8 Megaband 97.3 FM, Owerri (Advert: Political campaign and endorsement of candidate)

JOS ZONE

1 Ashi Waves 99.9 FM, Katsina-Ala (News Bulletin: Use of partisan content in news)

2 BRC II FM Bauchi, Jama’are (News Bulletin: Use of political campaign in news bulletin)

3 Swomen Agro FM, Shendam (Advert: Political campaign less than 24 hours to polling day)

4 TSBS AM, Jalingo (News: Use of partisan comments in news)

5 BRC II FM Bauchi (Misau FM) (Advert: Political campaign less than 24 hours to polling day)

KADUNA ZONE

1 Vision FM, Katsina (Advert: Political campaign less than 24 hours to polling day)

2 Arewa Radio, Kano (Advert: Political campaign less than 24 hours to polling day

3 Invicta FM, Kaduna (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign captions in newspaper review)

LAGOS ZONE

1 Raypower FM, Lagos (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign captions in newspaper review)

2 AIT Lagos (Democracy Today: Broadcast of political personalities with attires bearing party symbols and identification)

3 Inspiration FM, Lagos (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign captions in newspaper review)

4 Radio Lagos (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign headlines in newspaper review)

5 City FM, Lagos (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign headlines in newspaper review)

6 Lagos Talk (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign headlines in newspaper review)

7 LTV 8, Lagos (Political Rally: Use of hate speech at a live political rally)

8 TVC News, Lagos (Political Rally: Use of hate speech at a live political rally)

9 ONTV (Advert: Use of campaign jingle less than 24 hours to election)

10 TVC News, Lagos (Advert: Political jingle less than 24 hours to polling day)

11 Silverbird TV, Lagos (Advert: Use of party logo less than 24 hours to polling day)

12 Channels TV, Lagos (Business News: Use of party logo less than hours to election)

13 Classic FM Lagos (Newspaper Review: Use of campaign statement by analyst on newspaper review)

MAIDUGURI ZONE

1 Yobe Broadcasting Corporation, Damaturu (Advert: Partisan campaign less than 24 hours to polling day)

2 Gombe Media Corp. Bauchi GMTV 25 (News Report: Display of party logo less than 24 hours to polling day)

SOKOTO ZONE

1 Vision FM, Birni Kebbi (Advert: Political campaigns less than 24 hours to polling day)