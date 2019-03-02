Masked Men Attack SDP Candidate In Ondo, Destroy Campaign Vehicles

"They shot into one of our branded cars through the windscreen, but the courageous people in the area gave them a hot chase. Immediately, they fled the area and starting shooting in the air to scare people away.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2019

Masked hoodlums have attacked the campaign train of Ebenezer Adeniyan, a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), contesting the House of Assembly election in Ondo State.

Adeniyan's campaign train was attacked on Friday at Oke Aro area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a tour of some wards in the town.

The SDP candidate, who is also the publisher of Trace News Magazine, is contesting to represent Akure South Constituency II at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the suspected hoodlums damaged some vehicles in the campaign train and also shot sporadically to disrupt the activities lined up for the campaign.

A member of the Adeniyan Campaign Organisation confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters via a telephone chat on Saturday. He told one of our correspondents that the suspected hoodlums were armed with dangerous weapons, including guns and machetes.

"We were on the tour of two wards in the constituency area. And at the end of the tour, we went to Oke Aro to meet a political friend. Unfortunately, on our way back, we made a brief stop at the Abiodun junction to greet some community leaders. However, as we were about to take our leave, three masked men came running towards us from the street, and smashed the windscreen of our music truck.

"They shot into one of our branded cars through the windscreen, but the courageous people in the area gave them a hot chase. Immediately, they fled the area and starting shooting in the air to scare people away and ran back in same direction they came from.”

Speaking on the attack, Adeniyan expressed shock and grief at the damage done to his campaign vehicles by the hoodlums.

According to him, the latest attack on his campaign trains was carried out by members of opposition who are already threatened by his rising popularity in the constituents. He, however, stated that the attack has been reported at the B Division Station of the Ondo State Police Command in Akure.

"I was shocked, to say the least, and there have been lots of attacks on my campaign train for weeks since we started this electioneering process. Our banners are stolen every day and posters torn everywhere in Akure metropolis.

"However, I thank God that no member of my team was injured and I hope the Police in Ondo State will investigate this attack and also get to the root of the matter.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides Babangida Advises Atiku To Close Ranks And Work With Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu In Panic Mode, Set To Hold Hurriedly-Arranged State Broadcast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IN FULL: List Of Broadcast Stations And Why They Were Sanctioned By NBC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Sanctions NTA, AIT, Channels, TVC, 41 Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Court Stops INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return For Akpabio's Senatorial District
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Says His Second Term Will Be Tough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides Babangida Advises Atiku To Close Ranks And Work With Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu In Panic Mode, Set To Hold Hurriedly-Arranged State Broadcast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics IN FULL: List Of Broadcast Stations And Why They Were Sanctioned By NBC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Sanctions NTA, AIT, Channels, TVC, 41 Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Court Stops INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return For Akpabio's Senatorial District
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Says His Second Term Will Be Tough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC: Some Of Our Electoral Officers Were Assaulted, Raped
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Saraki Kicked Out Of Senate After Comprehensive Loss To APC's Oloriegbe
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: NBC Shuts Down Jos Radio Station After 'Order From Presidency'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Two Million Women' Hold Rally Asking Atiku To Concede Presidential Election To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Days After Meeting Tinubu, Akala Drops Out Of Oyo Governorship Race, Endorses APC’s Adelabu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 'Oshiomhole Playing The Politics of 2023 In 2019' — Okorocha Responds To Suspension By APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad