BREAKING: Islamic State ‘Sacks’ Al-Barnawi As ISWAP Leader

Terrorist group Islamic State (IS) has sacked Abu Mus'ab al-Barnawi as leader of its West African affiliate, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to Ahmad Salkida, the Nigerian journalist with the deepest knowledge of the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east, the new ISWAP leader is Abu Abdullah Ibn Umar Albarnawi.

Boko Haram joined IS in 2015, its leader Abubakar Shekau promising that the group would obey IS “in times of difficulties and prosperity”.

Just In: The Islamic State have sacked Abu Mus'ab Albarnawi as the leader of its West African affiliate (ISWAP). The new Wali, according to an 18:13 audio recording, is Abu Abdullah Ibn Umar Albarnawi. No reason was given for the sack of Abu Musab (Habib). — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) March 4, 2019

However, also in 2015, IS named al-Barnawi leader of the group, whch Shekau objected to, leaving the group factionalised and under the leadership of both men.

No reason was given for the sack of al-Barnawi, according to Salkida.