Joseph Adebola, Kwara SDP Governorship Candidate, Denies Defecting To APC

Olajide Joseph Adebola, a Kwara State governorship candidate, has debunked the claim that he defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement by Honourable Kolawole Ajibade Gani Jase, campaign spokesman for Adebola, the report is a “cheap ploy to mislead and misinform the public”.

The party also stressed that its state House of Assembly candidates were still very much in the race for the elections slated for March 9, 2019.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a mischief being unleashed against the person of the SDP gubernatorial candidate of Kwara State, Dr Olajide Joseph Adebola. In a cheap ploy to mislead and misinform members of the general public, including our teeming party supporters, certain dubious elements have been perpetrating the ludicrous falsehood that Dr. Olajide Adebola has decamped from his chosen party, SDP, to APC.

“This malicious rumour is believed to be issued and circulated by desperate political merchants working for APC with no interest in true 'Liberation' of Kwara; and who are willing to do anything to stop the SDP gubernatorial candidate from contesting the election this weekend. It is now obvious that these unprincipled personalities will not stop at any level no matter how ignoble to satisfy their selfish ends.

“Dr. Olajide Joseph Adebola is a respectable and principled person whose political agenda is not for personal gain but for the good of his beloved Kwara State. He will not, therefore, stoop so low as to sell the hope of Kwara's liberation for a morsel of bread. Dr. Adebola and indeed all the other candidates to the State House of Assembly seats have absolutely no intention of backstabbing their supporters by turning to any other party for personal gain. We, therefore, find the evil rumours deeply offensive and misleading.

“We urge our supporters and the general public to disregard such rumour and the rumour-mongers. We challenge party officials and members involved to be bold by coming into the open for Kwara to take them seriously. SDP remains the only political party that can offer Kwara stable, credible social, economic and political development.

“Dr. Adebola and other State House of Assembly candidates are still very much in the race. We are calling on the people of Kwara to come out in their teeming numbers to vote for SDP on Saturday, 9th March, 2019.”