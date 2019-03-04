NASU Condemns LASPOTECH Management's Plans To Conduct Exams From Outside The School

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, says the management of the institution will be committing “fraud” if it goes ahead with the 2018/2019 session examination for full-time students, scheduled to March 4, 2019, despite the ongoing indistrial action of the union.

Speaking exclusively to SaharaReporters, the spokesperson of the union, Gbenga Salami, said the school management had been kicked out of the school since the commencement of the strike.

Salami added that it had never happened in the history of the institution for an examination to be planned and questions prepared from outside the institution.

“For the first time in LASPOTECH, the management is preparing exam questions outside the school; this is very bad for the reputation of the school because these questions can leak! Preparing these questions outside the institution is fraud and we want the management to note this," he said.

Responding to reports oof the union's plans to disrupt the examination, Salami said: "No, we are not doing that. If we've been protesting all these days without sending students out of their class rooms, why would we want to send them out of examination halls?

“The management are the ones insulting the intelligence of the students by asking them to write exams in such an unconducive environment where emergency services won't be available. The students should be the ones to say no to this."

He also accused the management of using security operatives to intimidate members of the union, and employing part-time staff to play the role of NASU during the examination process.

"They have been using all sort of security operatives and we have information from reliable sources that they also have plans to use cultists to intimidate us today, but we won't be intimidated. We have petitioned the Police to ensure our safety.

"They're planning to bring in part-time staff to do the jobs NASU members should be doing, we won't allow this and this is something that will trigger a protest while exams are still ongoing."

NASU has been on strike for about two months now over the management's refusal to increase the pay of its members as well as their demand for the reversal of an alleged de-migration of their salary structure by the institution’s management, among others.