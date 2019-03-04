Our Defeat In Presidential Election A Bitter Experience, Says Ondo APC

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2019

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says its defeat at the presidential and National Assembly elections is a bitter experience.

Ade Adetimehin, the APC Chairman in Ondo State, stated this on Monday while chatting with ward chairmen from the 18 Local Councils Areas of the state.

Adetimehin said the party has since “learnt its lessons in a bitter way”, and would do all that was possible to put its house in order ahead of the House of Assembly election.

He advised leaders of the party to “buckle up and go the extra mile to ensure victory at the state House Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday".

"We are here to discuss as a political party that is well structured, and how to win convincingly in the next election. We must strive to convince our observers that what transpired during the presidential and National Assembly elections was as a result of human errors. Therefore, that should not be used to gauge our voting strength in Ondo State,” the APC Chairman said in a statement issued by Alex Kalejaye, the party's spokesman.

In his remarks, Honey Gbayisemore, who spoke on behalf of the ward chairmen, called for better understanding between the party and the state government.

He said the local chairmen would do their best to ensure victory for the party at the election on Saturday. 

SaharaReporters, New York

