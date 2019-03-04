SGF Mustapha Confirms North-East Development Commission To Take Off With N55bn

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) is due to take off with the sum of N55 billion.

At a parley with newsmen in Yola, Sunday night, Boss gave the figures and said "NEDC was created to address developmental challenges occasioned by the negative impact of Boko Haram activities in the North-East".

Detailing breakdown of the figure, the SGF said the sum of N10 billion was earmarked for the take-off of the NEDC; while N45 billion is the commission's budgetary allocation for the year 2019. "Gen. Paul Tarafa, who hails from Adamawa State, has been appointed to chair the commission," he added.

He said preparations for the commission's take-off were in the final stages, as "the Nigerian Senate is due to approve members of the board of management before the month of March lapses".

Mustapha further said the Buhari-led administration has taken far-reaching steps to ameliorate the suffering of the people of the North-East region ravaged by insurgency.

The steps, according to him, include the construction of dual carriage way from Abuja to Yola, through Gombe and "a standard gauge rail line to link state capitals in the region".

Mustapha also bared his mind on a wide range of issues, including the ruling party's poor performance in Adamawa State in thepresidential and national assembly elections, as well as the raging conflict within the party at the state level.

"I think the APC did not perform woefully as you have asserted. On the contrary we have done very well," he said.

"Don't forget that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate, is from this state; besides, you're talking about an Atiku who has been the Vice President for eight years, with political experience spanning well over 20 years.

"I think it is only proper to commend our performance in Adamawa and to say instead, that Atiku has managed to win his home state with a slim margin of just about 30,000 votes", he said.

Boss therefore expressed confidence that his party, the APC, would retain power in the state, saying: "Let me assure you that feuding parties within our top echelons have closed ranks, and you'll see that at work next Saturday."