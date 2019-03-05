Atiku Asks Tribunal To Compel INEC To Release Election Materials For Inspection

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his party have filed a suit for an order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make available the materials used for the presidential election held on February 23, 2019 for inspection.

The request was contained in a suit filed by Chief Chris Uche (SAN) before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

The PDP is seeking an order which will grant them permission to inspect the Smart Card Readers, voter registers, ballot papers and other documents used for the elections.

Joined in the suit are INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).