Atiku Asks Tribunal To Compel INEC To Release Election Materials For Inspection

The request was contained in a suit filed before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his party have filed a suit for an order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make available the materials used for the presidential election held on February 23, 2019 for inspection.

The request was contained in a suit filed by Chief Chris Uche (SAN) before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

The PDP is seeking an order which will grant them permission to inspect the Smart Card Readers, voter registers, ballot papers and other documents used for the elections.

Joined in the suit are INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Presidential Election Was Anything But Free And Fair, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections We’re 'Very Anxious' To Meet Atiku In Court, Says APC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Crisis In Delta PFN Over Okowa's Millions Of Naira For Second Term Endorsement
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Melaye Gets N5m Bail For Attempted Suicide Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides APC Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Enugu Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Presidential Election Was Like A War, Says Secondus As PDP Submits Protest Letter To INEC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Presidential Election Was Anything But Free And Fair, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo: I Will Continue To Criticise Buhari... I'm His Boss
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING ‘We Voted For Atiku’ — Hundreds Of PDP Members Protest At INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs Four Days Before Governorship Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections We’re 'Very Anxious' To Meet Atiku In Court, Says APC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Crisis In Delta PFN Over Okowa's Millions Of Naira For Second Term Endorsement
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Melaye Gets N5m Bail For Attempted Suicide Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Islamic State ‘Sacks’ Al-Barnawi As ISWAP Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides APC Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Enugu Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Dead Lagos Uber Driver Far Too Gentle To Jump Into The Lagoon, Says Friend
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu’s Attack On The Igbo Is Meant To Divide The Poor Masses By Lai Brown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion APC’s Suspension Of Amosun, Okorocha, Others Is In Order By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad