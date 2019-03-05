Ex-NBA Chairman Arrested For N25m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Yinka Farounbi, the former Chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Farounbi is accused of being involved in allegations bordering on N25million fraud.

He was arrested on Monday by operatives of the anti-graft agency at the NBA Ikeja Bar Centre during the association’s weekly meeting.

Gabriel Opayinka, a lawyer, alongside two others, had petitioned the EFCC on the matter, which eventually led to the arrest.

