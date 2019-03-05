Presidential Election Was Like A War, Says Secondus As PDP Submits Protest Letter To INEC

"Where will history record INEC? It was a purely civilian exercise, and INEC involved the military as if there was war.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Uche Secondus, the party’s National Chairman, on Tuesday in Abuja stormed the national headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register their displeasure with the outcome of the just concluded presidential election and the involvement of the military "as if there was war."

The protest began from the Presidential Campaign Office (Legacy House) in Maitama, Abuja, and was attended by supporters of the party.

The protesters bore placards with inscriptions such as ‘Give Us Our Mandate’, ‘Buhari Must Go’, ‘We Voted for Atiku’ and ‘Mahmood Give Us Original Result’.

Secondus presented a protest letter to May Agbamuche-Mbu, the National Commissioner, stating that the PDP was exercising its rights within the confines of the law.

He condemned the deployment of the military to the strongholds of the party in the South, adding that the party had submitted a petition to the United Nations and the Commonwealth on the matter.

“We want to state clearly going forward. Is that what is going to happen on the 9th? That you will militarise the entire exercise?” Secondus asked.

He also told the commission of the “rigging and manipulation that took place across the country during the elections”, adding that the party was challenging the declaration of the commission in the court.

His words: "As a matter of fact the whole Niger Delta has been declared a state of emergency and taken over. The governors there don't have power anymore. They cannot call Commissioner of Police. The military has taken over.

"We have come to register our protest with INEC on our displeasure with the conduct of the 2019 general election. We want to also register that as you conduct the affairs of INEC, historians are recording what is going on. Of course, we read what happened in 1960 and 1963 on the election that took place and their key actors. Where will history record INEC? It was a purely civilian exercise, and INEC involved the military as if there was war.”

He accused the security agents of bias and suppressing voters to prevent them from coming out to exercise their franchise.

Agbamuche-Mbu, who received the protest letter on behalf of the commission, assured the party that their grievances and observations would be examined.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Presidential Election Was Anything But Free And Fair, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Asks Tribunal To Compel INEC To Release Election Materials For Inspection
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections We’re 'Very Anxious' To Meet Atiku In Court, Says APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Crisis In Delta PFN Over Okowa's Millions Of Naira For Second Term Endorsement
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides APC Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Enugu Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption I've Never Met Diezani, Says Jonathan's Campaign Director Belgore During N450m Fraud Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Presidential Election Was Anything But Free And Fair, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo: I Will Continue To Criticise Buhari... I'm His Boss
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING ‘We Voted For Atiku’ — Hundreds Of PDP Members Protest At INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Asks Tribunal To Compel INEC To Release Election Materials For Inspection
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections We’re 'Very Anxious' To Meet Atiku In Court, Says APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Crisis In Delta PFN Over Okowa's Millions Of Naira For Second Term Endorsement
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Melaye Gets N5m Bail For Attempted Suicide Trial
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides APC Missing As INEC Releases Final List Of Enugu Governorship Candidates
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Dead Lagos Uber Driver Far Too Gentle To Jump Into The Lagoon, Says Friend
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs Four Days Before Governorship Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption I've Never Met Diezani, Says Jonathan's Campaign Director Belgore During N450m Fraud Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Islamic State ‘Sacks’ Al-Barnawi As ISWAP Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad