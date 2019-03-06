Buhari To Hand-Pick Next Senate President

“The Senate President will be determined by Mr. President. Mr. President will indicate to us through the party who he wants to work with."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2019

Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, says President Muhammadu Buhari will determine the next Senate President.

He also stated that the next Senate President has to be loyal to the President.

According to NAN, Omo-Agege said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would work towards avoiding the issues that led to the emergence of Bukola Saraki as Senate President.

He said: “Anybody who is going to be Senate President in the 9th senate, must be somebody who is loyal to Mr. President, the party and the constitution.

“The Senate President will be determined by Mr. President. Mr. President will indicate to us through the party who he wants to work with.

“What I can tell you is that we are going to have a Senate that will work with Mr. President. The era of allowing renegades who rode on the back of Mr President, who rode on the back of the party to go in there and trade the party’s mandate, I think that era is gone.

“I am very hopeful that this time around, Mr. President will step in and decide not only the zone that will produce the Senate President and the leadership but also who it should be. We don’t want to erect another opposition leader in the Senate, as we had in the 8th Assembly.

“There are a lot of us in the Senate who are returning to the next Senate who fit into that position.”

SaharaReporters, New York

