Court Sacks Adamawa APC Rep-Elect, Orders INEC To Swear In PDP Candidate

A Federal High Court Yola Division has nullified the election of Abdurrauf Abdulkadir Modibbo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was returned elected in the just concluded National Assembly polls.

Consequently, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Certificate of Return issued to APC's Abdurrauf Abubakar Modibbo.

The Presiding judge, Justice Abdulaziz Anka, ordered that Abdurrauf, who was elected on February 23, should vacate the seat for the runner-up (Jafar Suleiman of the Peoples Democratic Party) on the ground that the primary election that produced him was inconclusive.

The suit, filed by Lawal Abubakar Garba, current member of House of Representatives, had the APC, Abdurrauf and the INEC joined as first, second and third respondents respectively.

"I hereby order the 2nd respondent, Abdurrauf Abdulkadir Modibbo, to vacate the seat for the member House of Representatives for Yola North/Yola South/Girei Constituency in the National Assembly," Justice Anka ruled.

"I hereby order that INEC withdraws the certificate of Return issued to him and issue same to the runner up in the general election conducted on the 23rd of February, 2019. This is the decision of the court. All parties have right of appeal."

SaharaReporters can report that Jafar Suleiman, candidate of the PDP, was runner-up in the February 23 national assembly election, having polled 48,476 votes to trail Abdurrauf of APC, who polled 80,453.