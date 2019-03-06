Keyamo Replies Obasanjo: Yakubu Gowon Is The Boss Of All Bosses

“Just to set the records straight: The boss of ALL bosses today in Nigeria is Gen. Yakubu Gowon," Keyamo wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2019

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, has responded to former President Olusegun Obasanjo's coment that he would continue to criticise Buhari because he is his boss and he had held the position of President longer than anyone else.

Obasanjo made the comment in his remarks at an event organised to celebrate his 82nd birthday on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“The point is that I have been in that position longer than any Nigerian could ever be there. That is the truth because if any Nigerian comes in now and have two terms, he will not have almost four (4) years of military rule," he had said.

“I have been there longer than any Nigerian will ever be there. So, when I say something, I know what I am talking about. So, Kabiyesi, anytime you say ‘leave my boss alone’, I agree, he is your boss, but I am also his boss. So, you might also ask your boss to leave his boss alone or do what is right that his boss wants him to do.”

However, responding via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Keyamo disagreed, arguing that Yakubu Gowon, not Obasanjo, has held the position for the longest period of time.

Keyamo wrote: “Just to set the records straight: The boss of ALL bosses today in Nigeria is Gen. Yakubu Gowon who holds the record of the SINGLE longest unbroken rein as Head-of-State. He’s  senior to ALL. And as access is always guaranteed, he goes into the Villa ANYTIME to offer useful advice.”

