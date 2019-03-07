JUST IN: Last-Minute Good News For APC As Court Affirms Ayogu Eze As Enugu Gov Candidate

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed Senator Ayogu Eze as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State — less than wo days to the election.

The candidates for APC in Enugu State were missing in the final list of governorship and deputy governorship candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, in the ruling given on Thursday, Eze was affirmed as the APC governorship candidate.

Setting aside the judgment of Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja directing INEC to replace Eze with one Barrister George Ogara as the Enugu APC governorship candidate, Justice Abdul Aboki upheld the appeal filed by Eze asking the court to recognise him as the authentic APC candidate of the party.

