AAC Disowns Its Benue Governorship Candidate Who Endorsed Ortom

“We, therefore, implore our courageous supporters and the public to disregard the news that the AAC Benue State endorsed the PDP's gubernatorial candidate. We have already launched investigation and would quickly make public our findings and recommendations.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2019

The African Action Congress (AAC) has dissociated itself from the endorsement of Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, for the governorship election in the state.

A statement issued by Rex I. Elanu, the AAC Chairman in Benue State, noted that the said endorsement is Terry Nyikwagh, the AAC governorship candidate, does not represent the position of the party.

AAC is also considering disciplinary action against Nyikwagh for the purported endorsement.

The statement read: “It has come to the notice of African Action Congress Benue State that its gubernatorial flag bearer, Barrister Terry Nyikwagh, allegedly endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, Governor Samuel Ortom, the incumbent Governor of Benue State, for his reelection bid in the coming state elections.

“On this premise, we categorically state that: Such act does not represent the position of AAC Party; the African Action Congress Benue State clearly dissociates itself from such endorsement as the said party does not reflect the constitutional ideals and principles of our great AAC Party; Barrister Terry Nyikwagh took such action solely on his discretion and did not consult the state leadership of our party; the state EXCO is already considering a disciplinary action suitable and equal for what is largely seen as anti-party activity; such action is not  the best interest of our visionary party.

SaharaReporters, New York

