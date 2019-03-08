BREAKING: INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Constituency

Kashim Gaidam, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has confirmed that election for Nassarawo/Binyeri Constituency will not hold tomorrow.

Gaidam told SaharaReporters on Friday that "election for Nassarawo/Binyeri Constituency was postponed following the death of one of the candidates vying for the membership position".

Adamu Kwanate (APC), who died on Wednesday, was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Nassarawo/Binyeri State Constituency.

Until his death, Kwanate was the serving member of the constituency. He died of natural causes at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Gaidam however said elections would hold as scheduled in 24 state assembly constituencies, alongside the governorship election in the state.