BREAKING: Lekan Shonde Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife

He had consistently denied committing the crime, stating that he only slapped her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2019

Lekan Shonde, a depot worker in Apapa, Lagos State, has been sentenced to death for the murder of his wife Ronke.

Giving the ruling at the Lagos State High Court, Justice Josephine Oyefeso ruled against Shonde and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Shonde was accused of killing Ronke in their Lagos home.

He had accused her of sleeping with one Kayode, the General Manager of a publishing company, before her death.

He had also allegedly locked up the corpse of his spouse, with his children inside their home, before she was discovered hours later by their housekeeper.

He committed the offence in May 2016.

SaharaReporters, New York

