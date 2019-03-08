Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom

The chief magistrate of the court, said Ekere and one Katungo Moljengo should be arrested “in compliance with Section 138 of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2019

A Rivers State Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt has issued an arrest warrant against Nsima Ekere, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

S.D. Andrew-Jaja, the chief magistrate of the court, said Ekere and one Katungo Moljengo should be arrested “in compliance with Section 138 of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015.”

The court's order, bearing the seal and signature of S.T. Dappa, Principal Registrar of the court, said the arrest warrant against  Ekere and Moljengo was issued “in Port Harcourt under the seal of the court and hand of the presiding chief magistrate, this 5th day of March 2019".

The magistrate said the warrant for the arrest of Ekeme and Moljengo was issued because of the listed complaints and a suit marked PMC/MISC/15/2019 by one Multi-intelligence Development Limited.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 14-yr-old Accuses Winners Chapel Pastor Of Rape
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ex-LG Chairman Ojo Asein For 'Kidnapping' APC Lawmaker
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Amosun Has Serious Inferiority Complex, Says Osoba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Dapo Abiodun Visits Gbenga Daniel In Sagamu For Last-Minute Alliance
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Amaechi Declares Support For Governorship Candidate Of Sowore's Party In Rivers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Army To Deploy Military Jet For Surveillance In Kwara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME 14-yr-old Accuses Winners Chapel Pastor Of Rape
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military One Dead, Many Arrested As Soldiers Invade Rivers Community
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ex-LG Chairman Ojo Asein For 'Kidnapping' APC Lawmaker
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Amosun Has Serious Inferiority Complex, Says Osoba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Dapo Abiodun Visits Gbenga Daniel In Sagamu For Last-Minute Alliance
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC To Conduct Supplementary Elections In 14 States On Saturday
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Amaechi Declares Support For Governorship Candidate Of Sowore's Party In Rivers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Army To Deploy Military Jet For Surveillance In Kwara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For Dapo Abiodun To Contest Ogun Gov Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Office In Akwa Ibom Burnt Hours Before Governorship And State Assembly Elections
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe To Stand Trial For N2.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: One Day After His Disqualification, Court Upholds Danladi As APC Gov Candidate In Taraba
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad