Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom

A Rivers State Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt has issued an arrest warrant against Nsima Ekere, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

S.D. Andrew-Jaja, the chief magistrate of the court, said Ekere and one Katungo Moljengo should be arrested “in compliance with Section 138 of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015.”

The court's order, bearing the seal and signature of S.T. Dappa, Principal Registrar of the court, said the arrest warrant against Ekere and Moljengo was issued “in Port Harcourt under the seal of the court and hand of the presiding chief magistrate, this 5th day of March 2019".

The magistrate said the warrant for the arrest of Ekeme and Moljengo was issued because of the listed complaints and a suit marked PMC/MISC/15/2019 by one Multi-intelligence Development Limited.

