JUST IN: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Case Against Wike

Ruling on the matter, Justice Inyang Ekwo noted that the suit at the was filed outside the provisions of section 285, subsection 9 the 1999 Constitution, which should have been 14 days after the cause of action had taken place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2019

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the case alleging that Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, forged the certificate containing details of his birth.

The suit, which was filed by Elvis Chinda, alleged that Wike forged the certificate stating his age in the documents he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The suit sought to disqualify the Governor, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chinda had a sought a determination from the court on if the birth Certificate (Statutory Declaration of Age) attached to Wike’s Form CF001 presented to INEC was forged.

According to the suit, as at 1986 when the certificate was allegedly obtained, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Areas of Rivers was not in existence, adding that the local government in question was created in 1989 by Decree No 12 of 1989, two years certificate was said to be issued.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Inyang Ekwo noted that the suit at the was filed outside the provisions of Section 285, Subsection 9 the 1999 Constitution, which should have been 14 days after the cause of action had taken place.

The suit was thereafter dismissed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Office In Akwa Ibom Burnt Hours Before Governorship And State Assembly Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ex-LG Chairman Ojo Asein For 'Kidnapping' APC Lawmaker
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Amosun Has Serious Inferiority Complex, Says Osoba
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Dapo Abiodun Visits Gbenga Daniel In Sagamu For Last-Minute Alliance
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Army To Deploy Military Jet For Surveillance In Kwara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME 14-yr-old Accuses Winners Chapel Pastor Of Rape
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekan Shonde Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military One Dead, Many Arrested As Soldiers Invade Rivers Community
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Office In Akwa Ibom Burnt Hours Before Governorship And State Assembly Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe To Stand Trial For N2.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ex-LG Chairman Ojo Asein For 'Kidnapping' APC Lawmaker
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Amosun Has Serious Inferiority Complex, Says Osoba
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Dapo Abiodun Visits Gbenga Daniel In Sagamu For Last-Minute Alliance
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Army To Deploy Military Jet For Surveillance In Kwara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Amaechi Declares Support For Governorship Candidate Of Sowore's Party In Rivers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Hundreds Of 'Political Thugs' Apprehended On Highway To Anambra
Elections VIDEO: Hundreds Of 'Political Thugs' Apprehended On Highway To Anambra
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad