Ladi Adebutu's Father Kesington Rejects His Endorsement Of Amosun's Candidate

"I wasn't privy to his (younger Adebutu) meeting with Governor Amosun, neither did he inform me. I heard the news like every other individual and wondered what could have gotten over him. He is on his own on this move and does not have my support."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2019

Sir Kesington Adebutu, Chairman of Premier Lotto Limited and owner of the popular ‘Baba Ijebu’ lottery, has disowned the endorsement of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the governorship election in Ogun State on Saturday, by his son, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Thursday, the younger Adebutu, who is also the lawmaker representing Remo Federal Constituency, adopted APM’s Abdulkabir Akinlade.

Adebutu has been engaged in a legal battle with Senator Buruji Kashamu over the legal Ogun State governorship candidature of the party, which he has lost serially.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, Sir Adebutu stated that he had nothing to do with the adoption of APM and did not support the position of his son.

He expressed shock over the decision, stating that he could not fathom any reason whatsoever why his son took such step without informing him.

"I wasn't privy to his meeting with Governor Amosun, neither did he inform me. I heard the news like every other individual and wondered what could have gotten over him. He is on his own on this move and does not have my support,” he said.

According to Adebutu, who is currently out of the country for his medicals, he has been inundated with several calls by well-meaning Nigerians asking if he knows about the decision of his son to adopt the candidate of the APM.

He maintained that he was not aware and that the decision did not have his blessings and endorsement.

