Nigeria Cameroon border

Abdulrahman Dambazau, the Minister of Interior, has ordered the closure of Nigeria's borders on Friday at noon.

The closure of the borders is part of activities in the build-up to Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly polls.

Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, announced this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The borders would be closed till 12pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019.