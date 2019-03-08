PHOTOS: Rivers Women March Against Gender Imbalance In The Society

Women in Rivers State on Friday embarked on a march for peace and justice as part of activities marking the International Women’s Day.

The Chiarman of the Women Affairs Committee of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Victoria Wobo, led the women on the procession across of Port Harcourt, urging people to always embrace peace and shun violence against women.

She also advised women to take a stand against gender imbalance and remain role models in the push for a peaceful, free and fair poll in the state .

The theme for this year is 'Balance for Better'.

