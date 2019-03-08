University Of Jos Declares Friday Lecture Free Ahead Of Governorship Poll

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2019

The management of the University of Jos has declared Friday, March 8, 2019, as a lecture-free day, in line with the public holiday declared by the state ahead of Saturday's governorship election.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar of the University, said the break was in consonance with the public holiday declared by the Plateau State government "to enable workers travel and vote in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections".

A statement issued by the institution added that: "Staff on essential duties should, as usual, report for work during the period," while the Vice Chancellor called on staff to "come out en masse and exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner".

