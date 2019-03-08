VIDEO: Gun-Wielding Soldiers Invade Rivers Commissioner's House Through The Kitchen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had stated on Thursday that some of its members were being tracked down and arrested, and called for the release of the Commissioner.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 08, 2019

CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner

As states across the country prepare for the governorship and state houses of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, a video of soldiers conducting a raid on the home of Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, the Commissioner for Education in Rivers State, has surfaced.

Although not dated, the CCTV at the residence captured a lady dressed in a yellow blouse busy in the kitchen. However, seconds afterwards, she drops what she’s holding in her hands and appears shocked by a sound coming from the entrance to the kitchen.

As she makes to determine the source of the sound, another man in a yellow shirt, followed closely by a woman dressed in a pink dress, as well as two other men, rush into the kitchen and they all run into another space that is out of range of the camera.

Seconds afterwards, five heavily-armed soldiers run after them into the enclosed space, and out of the camera range.

According to the voice at the background narrating the incident, the kitchen is at the residence of the Commissioner for Education in Rivers State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had stated on Thursday that some of its members were being tracked down and arrested, and called for the release of the Commissioner.

“In Rivers State, PDP leaders are being tracked down, arrested and taken to unknown destinations. The state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Tam Gogo Jaja, who was picked up by soldiers attached to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is still being held in an unknown facility,” the party had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Lekan Shonde Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 14-yr-old Accuses Winners Chapel Pastor Of Rape
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military One Dead, Many Arrested As Soldiers Invade Rivers Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Amosun Has Serious Inferiority Complex, Says Osoba
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Office In Akwa Ibom Burnt Hours Before Governorship And State Assembly Elections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lekan Shonde Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME 14-yr-old Accuses Winners Chapel Pastor Of Rape
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military One Dead, Many Arrested As Soldiers Invade Rivers Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Amosun Has Serious Inferiority Complex, Says Osoba
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Office In Akwa Ibom Burnt Hours Before Governorship And State Assembly Elections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe To Stand Trial For N2.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Professor Stephen Ocheni, Minister Of State For Labour, Plagiarises Research Work From Australian University
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Amaechi Declares Support For Governorship Candidate Of Sowore's Party In Rivers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ladi Adebutu's Father Kesington Rejects His Endorsement Of Amosun's Candidate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Hundreds Of 'Political Thugs' Apprehended On Highway To Anambra
Elections VIDEO: Hundreds Of 'Political Thugs' Apprehended On Highway To Anambra
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Constituency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad