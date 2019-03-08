VIDEO: Gun-Wielding Soldiers Invade Rivers Commissioner's House Through The Kitchen

Video of CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner

As states across the country prepare for the governorship and state houses of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, a video of soldiers conducting a raid on the home of Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, the Commissioner for Education in Rivers State, has surfaced.

Although not dated, the CCTV at the residence captured a lady dressed in a yellow blouse busy in the kitchen. However, seconds afterwards, she drops what she’s holding in her hands and appears shocked by a sound coming from the entrance to the kitchen.

As she makes to determine the source of the sound, another man in a yellow shirt, followed closely by a woman dressed in a pink dress, as well as two other men, rush into the kitchen and they all run into another space that is out of range of the camera.

Seconds afterwards, five heavily-armed soldiers run after them into the enclosed space, and out of the camera range.

According to the voice at the background narrating the incident, the kitchen is at the residence of the Commissioner for Education in Rivers State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had stated on Thursday that some of its members were being tracked down and arrested, and called for the release of the Commissioner.

“In Rivers State, PDP leaders are being tracked down, arrested and taken to unknown destinations. The state Commissioner of Education, Dr. Tam Gogo Jaja, who was picked up by soldiers attached to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is still being held in an unknown facility,” the party had said.